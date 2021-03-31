STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We are not BJP’s B-Team, but Mahatma Gandhi’s A-Team: Kamal Haasan

MNM founder and actor Kamal Haasan, along with AISMK joint general secretary and actor Radhika Sarathkumar, canvassed votes for the MNM and its alliance candidates in Madurai on Tuesday.

Published: 31st March 2021

By Express News Service

Speaking here, Kamal Haasan refuted allegations that MNM was the ‘B’ team of BJP, and said it was rather the ‘A’ team of Gandhi.

“You should understand why I say that. During Noakhali riots, when even the Britishers feared to interfere, it was Gandhi, the half-dressed man, who brought peace there. That is the kind of courage I possess. In contrast, Prime Minister Modi campaigned in Pondicherry after enforcing Section 144 of CrPC.”

Stating that the candidates of the alliance entered politics not to earn money but serve people, Kamal said that they would write and sign their promises on a bond paper.

“If MNM is voted to power, each individual could know the expenditure in the respective constituencies through Right to Information Act,” he said, adding that he would devote the rest of his life to people.

Speaking on cash for vote culture in the State, Kamal said, “This is not a crowd that has gathered for money (referring to the gathering at his campaign meeting). But, to those who get cash in exchange for votes, I could assure that their poverty will not vanish in a day.” He also noted that neither of the Dravidian parties refused the corruption charges made against them but only blamed each other.

Poll promises
MNM will increase medical facilities in Palanganatham, ensure regular supply of drinking water and boost industries.

