Will Omalur residents lend a ‘hand’ to Congress in Tamil Nadu polls?

AIADMK functionaries exude confidence that the State government’s kudimaramathu scheme and the 10.5% reservation to Vanniyars would boost the party’s prospects.

R mani and Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramangalam

AIADMK's R Mani (left) and Congress' Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramangalam (Photos | Express)

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: Backed by the PMK in a seat dominated by Vanniyars, the AIADMK is confident of continuing its winning trot for a record eighth time in Omalur. However, Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramangalam, a well-known face in the region fielded by Congress, hopes to turn the tide.

Speaking to TNIE, AIADMK functionaries exude confidence that the State government’s kudimaramathu scheme and the 10.5% reservation to Vanniyars would boost the party’s prospects. “Thanks to kudimaramathu, all lakes in water-scarce Omalur are now brimming. The constituency would also benefit from the Mettur-Sarabanga lift irrigation scheme,” they added.

The AIADMK has won seven times since its inception in 1972, but the Congress has won only once in 1984 in alliance with the former. On the other hand, the DMK and its former alliance partners, the Tamil Maanila Congress and PMK, have won the seat four times. With a voter count of 2.94 lakh, members of the SC, Vellala Gounder, Chettiyar, and Nadar communities also reside in sizable numbers in Omalur.

People’s demands

With the cultivation of marigold, sugarcane, and production of jaggery being major occupations in the constituency, people have been demanding adequate water for irrigation, a perfume factory, and markets for flowers and jaggery in Omalur.

Explaining the AIADMK’s poll promises, candidate R Mani told Express that he would take steps to provide patta and houses to eligible persons if elected. “We will also divert surplus water from Mettur dam to all lakes in Kadaiyampatti block for irrigation and drinking purposes.” The party has also promised to set up a flower market.

As part of its poll promises, the DMK-led alliance has promised to set up a perfume factory, jaggery market, SIDCO industrial estate, and arts and science college in the constituency.

Meanwhile, critics claim that Kumaramangalam is an “outsider” settled in Bengaluru. However, the Congress candidate has refuted these claims. “Although my rivals try to paint me as an outsider, the people know whether I am with them or not. I participated in the protest against the land acquisition for Salem Airport and the Salem-Chennai eight-lane expressway project along with the farmers. Since 1996, I have been staying at my house in Salem,” Kumaramangalam told TNIE.

