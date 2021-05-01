STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 journalists test Covid positive in Tirunelveli

Published: 01st May 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: 15 journalists, set to cover counting of votes at Government Engineering College in Tirunelveli on May 2, tested positive for Covid on Friday. The 15 were among the 80 journalists, whose samples were collected on Thursday at Tirunelveli Collectorate. Sources said that all the fifteen were asymptomatic and they were told by the health officials to go under home quarantine. 

Markets to remain closed
Meanwhile, Corporation Commissioner G Kannan said that vegetable markets in Palayamkottai and Melapalayam would remain closed until further notice and one of the markets in Maharaja Nagar has been relocated to a corporation park. 

Rs 1L penalty for two pvt hosps
Two private hospitals in the district were slapped with a penalty of Rs 50,000 each for allegedly burning medical waste near Thamirabarani river bank. 

Sources said that while the hospitals were transporting medical waste on Friday, the residents of Vannarapettai blocked the vehicles. Palayamkottai police were informed and Thatchanallur Zone Health inspector Ilango arrived on the spot for inspection.

Four persons were arrested. Following the incident, Corporation Commissioner G Kannan ordered for an inspection at the two hospitals. A team of health officials headed by City Health Officer Saroja conducted the inspection and issued a penalty of Rs 50,000 each on the hospitals.

