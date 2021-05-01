STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haj pilgrims asked to get vaccinated

Haj Committee of India, Mumbai, has informed the State government that those who have applied for Haj pilgrimage this year should get two doses of vaccine.

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Quoting Health Minister of Saudi Arabia and a mail from Consulate General of India in Jeddah, the Haj Committee said pilgrims need to get two doses of vaccine before departure to Saudi Arabia. “In case Indian pilgrims perform Haj-2021, outgoing flights will start from mid-June accordingly.

Those who have applied for the pilgrimage are advised to take the first dose of vaccine now on their own so that at the time of departure, the second dose is also given to them, in order to keep themselves ready,” the State government said in a press note.

However, the government has clarified that it has not received any official communication regarding Haj-2021 from Saudi government. All the process of Haj-2021 will be subject to approval of the Saudi authorities, it added.

