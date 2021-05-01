Haj pilgrims asked to get vaccinated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Haj Committee of India, Mumbai, has informed the State government that those who have applied for Haj pilgrimage this year should get two doses of vaccine.

Quoting Health Minister of Saudi Arabia and a mail from Consulate General of India in Jeddah, the Haj Committee said pilgrims need to get two doses of vaccine before departure to Saudi Arabia. “In case Indian pilgrims perform Haj-2021, outgoing flights will start from mid-June accordingly.

Those who have applied for the pilgrimage are advised to take the first dose of vaccine now on their own so that at the time of departure, the second dose is also given to them, in order to keep themselves ready,” the State government said in a press note.

However, the government has clarified that it has not received any official communication regarding Haj-2021 from Saudi government. All the process of Haj-2021 will be subject to approval of the Saudi authorities, it added.

1,213 streets in Chennai have positive cases

Chennai: The number of streets in Chennai with Covid-19 positive cases is now at 1,213, and gradually rising every day. According to data from Chennai Corporation, Adyar has 157 streets with positive cases, Kodambakkam has 207 streets, and a whopping 371 streets in Teynampet zone have positive cases. Of all the streets, 375 have more than 10 cases, while about 900 have more than six cases.