STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

12-hour shift draining us: Madurai GRH nurses

“What’s worse, during monthly periods, nurses could not change their sanitary pads for half a day, until they complete the duty and remove the PPE suits,” she said.

Published: 02nd May 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors And Nurses seen working with Personal Protective Equipment PPE.

Doctors And Nurses seen working with Personal Protective Equipment PPE. (Representational Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: Left high and dry in PPE suits for 12 hours in the night with no means to quench their thirst or to attend nature’s call, a group of nurses at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) have raised their voice against the night-duty system.

Sources said that for the past four weeks, GRH nurses on Covid duty work in three shifts – 7.30 am to 1.30 pm, 1.30 pm to 7.30 pm and 7.30 pm to 7.30 am. Terming the 12-hour night shift extremely exhaustive, one of the nurses who completed the duty last month said that they could neither eat, drink water nor to attend nature’s call wearing PPE suit. She also said that the suit leaves them dehydrated. “What’s worse, during monthly periods, nurses could not change their sanitary pads for half a day, until they complete the duty and remove the PPE suits,” she said.

Another nurse said that as per the present arrangement, senior nurses are posted in morning shift while junior nurses, especially those working for consolidated pay, are allotted the 12-hour night duty. “When we requested equal shift hours (three shifts of eight hours each), the matrons informed us that the senior nurses would find it difficult to have their breakfast as early as 5.30 am before starting work and thus eight-hour shifts were not feasible,” she pointed out.

A nurse, who, on Saturday, was assigned the night duty starting Sunday, claimed that the bias shown in duty allocation, forcing junior nurses to work for twice the number of hours than the senior nurses would affect their morale and directly hit patient care. She added that senior nurses are usually exempted from Covid duty due to age factor and comorbidities and regular wards continue to function simultaneously.

“Consequently, the number of nurses available on call for Covid duty is lesser and the number of Covid duty shifts has been brought down to three this time, until fresh recruitments are made,” the nurse added.
During the first wave of Covid-19 last year, GRH nurses worked at the Covid wards in four shifts, spanning six hours each – 7.30 am to 1.30 pm, 1.30 pm to 7.30 pm, 7.30 pm to 1.30 am, 1.30 am to 7.30 am.

When contacted, the Grade I Nursing Superintendent at GRH Kaleeswari said that a new duty roaster of four shifts of six hours each was being prepared. She assured that it would come into effect from Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai COVID 19 nurse second covid wave
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp