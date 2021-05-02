STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Elections: This Sunday will go down in annals of TN history

State to once again become ‘the land of rising sun’? We’ll know...

Published: 02nd May 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

The count down timer affixed at the entrance of Anna Arivalayam shows there’s less than a day for the announcement of Assembly poll results | martin louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fate of Tamil Nadu for the next five years will be sealed on Sunday with the Election Commission of India all set to commence vote counting at 75 centres across the State. The poll outcome assumes great significance as the public this time exercised their mandate in the absence of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa.

A total of 72.78 per cent of 6.28 crore voters cast their votes in the April 6 Assembly election, while as many as 3,998 candidates entered the fray from 234 constituencies. MK Stalin of DMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami of AIADMK, Seeman of NTK, Kamal Haasan of MNM and TTV Dhinakaran of AMMK were the chief ministerial candidates of the major players.

Eager to make inroads into the State, the BJP too will be keenly awaiting the results. Since the AIADMK’s inception in 1977, Tamil Nadu has only favoured bipolar electoral results. However, with the demise of tall leaders in both DMK and AIADMK, Haasan, Seeman and Dhinakaran are hoping to win in a decent number of seats. Political observers feel that the results would not just decide the State affairs for five years, but would have long term impact.

“Stalin’s win would mean that the DMK chief has established his position as the State’s next mass leader and others will have to trail him. If Palaniswami wins, it would prove that people have accepted him as the AIADMK’s supreme leader,” they said.

Besides, the BJP’s performance will also leave a significant footprint. If it could win some seats under the AIADMK alliance, the consolidation of Hindu votes would get credence, while a poor performance would brush aside the concept of ‘Hindu vote bank’ in Tamil Nadu.

EPS , OPS appeal for restrained celebrations
Chennai: AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami have urged party cadre to strictly adhere to Covid restrictions during the counting process. In a joint statement, they stated that all cadre must take precautions as the pandemic is spreading rapidly. They further urged them to cooperate with authorities and celebrate in a restricted manner without taking out processions or bursting crackers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections DMK AIADMK Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu politics
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp