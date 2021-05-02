STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Election Results: These are the regions that helped DMK seal their victory

Chennai has proven decisive. DMK candidates are leading in all the constituencies in the city and also in the neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

Published: 02nd May 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK is set to return to power after 10 years in Tamil Nadu, but the fight has proven to be closer than the exit polls predicted.

So, how did the battle play out in the various regions of the state? Which of these were decisive? This is what a look at the data available at 12:30 pm has revealed. 

Chennai's verdict has been emphatic. DMK candidates are leading in all the constituencies in the city and also in the neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

Besides Chennai, it is the Central and Southern parts of the state that have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the DMK. 

In the Cauvery delta districts too, the DMK and its allies are leading in most of the seats, barring a few.

Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts have been more evenly fought with the DMK and AIADMK candidates leading in almost an equal number of seats. 

TN Assembly Results Live | DMK set to return to power after ten years

In Virudhunagar district, the DMK is leading in most of the assembly seats, except in the Sivakasi assembly constituency.

In Kanniyakumari district, except for Nagercoil, the DMK and its allies are leading in all the seats. 
 
Interestingly, trends indicate that the ruling AIADMK retained its political sway in western TN. The party is leading in more than 60 per cent of the seats here. 

The AIADMK's alliance with PMK appears to have helped the party to put up a strong fight against the DMK in north-western and northern districts too.

In Dharmapuri, Salem and Tiruppur districts, the AIADMK-led alliance is ahead by a good margin. In Dharmapuri district, AIADMK is leading in all the seats. 

Coimbatore and Nilgiris are also witnessing a sweep by AIADMK and its allies. In nine out of 10 seats in Coimbatore, the alliance led by the ruling party is leading. Theni and Madurai are the other districts where the AIADMK has performed well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Assembly Election Results TN Assembly Poll Results DMK MK Stalin AIADMK TN Assembly Election Analysis TN Assembly Poll Analysis EPS OPS
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp