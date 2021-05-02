TN Election Results: These are the regions that helped DMK seal their victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK is set to return to power after 10 years in Tamil Nadu, but the fight has proven to be closer than the exit polls predicted.

So, how did the battle play out in the various regions of the state? Which of these were decisive? This is what a look at the data available at 12:30 pm has revealed.

Chennai's verdict has been emphatic. DMK candidates are leading in all the constituencies in the city and also in the neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

Besides Chennai, it is the Central and Southern parts of the state that have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the DMK.

In the Cauvery delta districts too, the DMK and its allies are leading in most of the seats, barring a few.

Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts have been more evenly fought with the DMK and AIADMK candidates leading in almost an equal number of seats.

In Virudhunagar district, the DMK is leading in most of the assembly seats, except in the Sivakasi assembly constituency.

In Kanniyakumari district, except for Nagercoil, the DMK and its allies are leading in all the seats.



Interestingly, trends indicate that the ruling AIADMK retained its political sway in western TN. The party is leading in more than 60 per cent of the seats here.

The AIADMK's alliance with PMK appears to have helped the party to put up a strong fight against the DMK in north-western and northern districts too.

In Dharmapuri, Salem and Tiruppur districts, the AIADMK-led alliance is ahead by a good margin. In Dharmapuri district, AIADMK is leading in all the seats.

Coimbatore and Nilgiris are also witnessing a sweep by AIADMK and its allies. In nine out of 10 seats in Coimbatore, the alliance led by the ruling party is leading. Theni and Madurai are the other districts where the AIADMK has performed well.