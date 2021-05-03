STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress' Vijay Vasanth wins Kanniyakumari byelection

In the Kannyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress candidate Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth has won with a margin of more than 1 lakh 34 thousand votes.

Published: 03rd May 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress’ Vijay Vasanth

Congress’ Vijay Vasanth

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: In the Kannyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress candidate Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth has won with a margin of more than 1 lakh 34 thousand votes. Kanniyakumari LS by-election was necessitated due to the death of Congress late MP Vasanthakumar.

Congress had field his son Vijay Vasanth in the by-election. BJP also fielded former union minister.   Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth, former union minister and  BJP candidate Pon Radhakrishnan and 10 candidates were in the fray for Kannyakumari LS by-election.

But the contest was between Congress and BJP candidates. The 38-year-old Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth won with a margin of more than 1 lakh 34 thousand votes. During first round, Vasanth was leading by 10,736 votes and the leading contained and victory was assured. He was leading in all the rounds.

Only counting of postal votes is pending. It may be noted that during 2019 Kannyakumari LS election BJP candidate Pon Radhakrishnan tasted defeat with a margin of 259933 votes. This time also he faced defeat, but the margin was less.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanniyakumari Vijay Vasanth Congress Kanniyakumari byelection
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp