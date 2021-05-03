Congress' Vijay Vasanth wins Kanniyakumari byelection

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: In the Kannyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll, Congress candidate Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth has won with a margin of more than 1 lakh 34 thousand votes. Kanniyakumari LS by-election was necessitated due to the death of Congress late MP Vasanthakumar.

Congress had field his son Vijay Vasanth in the by-election. BJP also fielded former union minister. Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth, former union minister and BJP candidate Pon Radhakrishnan and 10 candidates were in the fray for Kannyakumari LS by-election.

But the contest was between Congress and BJP candidates. The 38-year-old Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth won with a margin of more than 1 lakh 34 thousand votes. During first round, Vasanth was leading by 10,736 votes and the leading contained and victory was assured. He was leading in all the rounds.

Only counting of postal votes is pending. It may be noted that during 2019 Kannyakumari LS election BJP candidate Pon Radhakrishnan tasted defeat with a margin of 259933 votes. This time also he faced defeat, but the margin was less.