DMK completes clean sweep in Chennai, regains three AIADMK bastions after 20 years

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK delivered a rude shock to the AIADMK by sweeping all the seats in Chennai, besides performing well in the suburbs too.

Interestingly, the DMK has regained several constituencies from the AIADMK after 20 years such as Mylapore, Royapuram and RK Nagar, all with first-time candidates who took on heavyweights.

In these constituencies, the DMK which was not seen to have a chance performed commendably and even led with a huge margin of more than 20,000 in the last leg of counting.

Several factors which worked here are the candidate chosen by the DMK and some civic and social issues, which the party capitalized on.

Here, the DMK previously did not have a strong consolidation of non-Brahmin voters as many smaller alliance partners either stood alone or were with a different alliance.

This time, the DMK’s secular alliance also managed to consolidate block votes, and also the candidate Mylai T Velu capitalized on the local issues and defeated the incumbent MLA Natraj.

In Mylapore, issues pertaining to fishermen and Marina vendors due to beautification were at the forefront. The DMK candidate participated in their protests when the sitting MLA ignored the issue, which resulted in strengthening the party’s non-Brahmin vote bank.

Apart from this, the DMK also managed to consolidate the Muslim, Christian, and OBC votes in the constituency.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Mylapore’s DMK MLA candidate Mylai Velu said that he had worked in the constituency for 20 years.

“I have been hearing people’s problems and have been voicing in support for them. Especially, the fishermen in Santhome. They received us well,” he said, adding that he would ensure building housing tenements for the fishermen there itself, without vacating them to elsewhere.

He said that he would make the Mylapore constituency a spiritual hub by renovating smaller temples with MLA funds. “This place is known for its spirituality and our leader has announced Rs 1000 crore for temple renovation. We will use it for Kapaleeswarar temple,” he said.

He also promised to get youngsters jobs and build hospitals accessible for fishermen.

Similarly, in Royapuram, where the DMK party was founded in 1949, a new-entrant iDream R Murthy, defeated Minister and five-time MLA D Jayakumar by a huge margin of more than 10,000 votes.

In fact, Stalin had challenged Jayakumar that he would be defeated by a new candidate.

Anti-CAA protests coupled with fishermen issues proved to be a nemesis for the ex-Minister as well.

The DMK also put a stellar performance in constituencies like Thiruvottiyur, Saidapet, Thiruvika Nagar with big wins.

At RK Nagar, which is an AIADMK stronghold, a fresh entrant, J J Ebenezer, defeated the AIADMK's RS Raajesh.

“I was given the seat because I served the constituency in various posts for the past 24 years. That way, I had a good connection with the people and got full support from the youngsters,” DMK’s RK Nagar candidate J J Ebenezer told The New Indian Express.

He said that he would work to implement his promises on ensuring a 24/7 metro water supply, garbage clearance, sanitation, and jobs for youth.

DMK’s Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin won with a massive mandate of more than 50,000 votes, while Chief Minister-elect Stalin won from Kolathur.

The ripple effects of Chennai’s voting patterns were observed in nearby districts like Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, as well.

Out of the total 41 seats including the ones in neighboring districts such as Poonamalle, Pallavaram, Avadi, and Tambaram, the party won 39 seats.

With this commendable victory, Chennai and its districts come as a feather in the cap for DMK.