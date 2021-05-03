STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan falls after putting up a tough fight from Coimbatore

Riding on star value, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder actor Kamal Haasan put up a tough fight in the Coimbatore South constituency.

Published: 03rd May 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

MNM president Kamal Haasan at GCT counting centre in Coimbatore | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Riding on star value, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder actor Kamal Haasan put up a tough fight in the Coimbatore South constituency. Entering the electoral fray for the first time, Kamal had a slight lead in the earlier rounds, which was snatched away by BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan in the 23rd round (out of the total 26 rounds).

Overall, it was a tough fight with Kamal leading for the majority of the period and Congress candidate Mayura S Jayakumar securing the lead on a few occasions before BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan gained late momentum. Srinivasan (53,021) won by the margin of 1,352 votes against Kamal who received 51,669 votes.  

The MNM was leading only in Coimbatore South and Kamal selected this constituency following his party’s decent show in the 2019 Parliamentary election securing 1.4 lakh votes. However, his maiden attempt was not without its moments. The overwhelming crowds that greeted him, thanks to his star value, boosted his confidence.

MNM won a vote share of 3.72% in the last Lok Sabha elections that had boosted its confidence ahead of the Assembly election. MNM contested from 142 constituencies in this election but the party failed to make its presence felt in this election, except for the actor himself.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan TN election results
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp