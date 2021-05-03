STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread in Tamil Nadu from May 6

All government and private offices can run with 50 per cent staff attendance while the seating capacity in metro rail, private buses and taxis should be confined to 50 per cent.

Published: 03rd May 2021 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Swab samples been collected from the passengers who arrived at Chennai Airport International Airport. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Swab samples been collected from the passengers who arrived at Chennai Airport International Airport. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government, late Monday night, announced new restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus as the second wave of the pandemic tests the State's healthcare infrastructure.

As per the new restrictions, in effect from 4 A.M. on May 6 (Thursday) to 4 A.M. on May 20, government and private offices will only be allowed to function with 50 per cent of their employees at a time and grocery and vegetable shops will be allowed to function only till 12 noon.

The new curbs are in addition to the restrictions already in place, including a night curfew and full shutdown on Sunday, as the test positivity rate in the State exceeds 10 per cent.

According to a statement issued by the State government, as part of the new curbs, all public transport facilities (bus, train, autos, etc) may only ferry passengers to 50 per cent of their capacity.

While the government had already barred the operation of malls, shopping complexes or any retail shop over 3,000 sq ft from April 26, it has now also ordered the closure of all shops, except for standalone stores selling groceries, medicines, dairy products and other essentials.

However, grocery and provision stores may only be open till noon, at only 50 per cent capacity.

Hotels, restaurants and messes may only provide takeaway services. However, tea shops may only function till 12 P.M. On Sundays food delivery is permitted only between 6-10 A.M, 12-3 P.M., and 6-9 P.M.

Meat and fish shops will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. On other days, they may only function from 6 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Spas and salons, already barred from operating in cities, will not be allowed to function throughout the State.

All public gatherings, except for weddings and funerals, are barred, including educational, political and cultural events.

Movie theatres too will not be allowed to function. There are no restrictions on operation of petrol bunks or medical services through the week.

Continuous process industries and industries manufacturing essential commodities will be allowed to function.

No more than 50 people may be allowed to attend weddings while no more than 20 are allowed to attend funerals, funeral processions or participate in last rights.

Weddings may not be conducted on Sundays when the full lockdown is in place. On Sundays, food delivery is only permitted between 6-10 A.M., 12-3 P.M. and 6- 9 P.M.

However, e-commerce companies, aside from those providing food delivery services, cannot operate on Sundays.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 in India COVID 19 in Tamil Nadu Coronavirus pandemic COVID 19 lockdown
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • TC Pari
    It's further going to increase crowding due to restricted timings...????
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp