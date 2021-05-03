STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Election results: Good harvest for DMK in Delta region

Only two ministers from the region have managed to win this time OS Manian from Vedaranyam and R Kamaraj from Nannilam.    

Published: 03rd May 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Did Edappadi K Palaniswami’s ‘farmer CM’ pitch work? If results coming from Delta and central districts are anything to go by, the answer is No. DMK seems to have bagged most seats in this region. AIADMK has been left with just one seat each in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur. Only two ministers from the region have managed to win this time OS Manian from Vedaranyam and R Kamaraj from Nannilam.    

In Thanjavur, the AIADMK could win only Orathanadu of the eight seats. The DMK alliance stamped its authority over Tiruchy by winning all the nine seats, including Srirangam considered an AIADMK stronghold. DMK’s principal secretary, KN Nehru, who contested from Tiruchy West, is leading with over 85,000 vote-margin.

Similarly, DMK’s Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, a close friend of youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, has won from Tiruverumbur, defeating AIADMK’s P Kumar. Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan faced a drubbing in Tiruchy East with Inigo Irudhayaraj, founder of Chirsthuva Nallenna Iyakkam and new candidate, contesting on DMK symbol, defeating him by 52,000 votes.

Veteran politician and former minister Ku Pa Krishnan of AIADMK lost to DMK’s Palaniyandi in Srirangam. Similarly, voters in the central districts of Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karur have gone en masse behind the DMK as the party’s candidates moved comfortably ahead of the AIADMK candidates.  These districts have eight Assembly constituencies among them.

In Kunnam constituency, DMK’s SS Sivasankar is poised to defeat incumbent AIADMK MLA RT Ramachandran. In Jayankondam, PMK’s K Balu is staring at a defeat with DMK’s Ka So Ka Kannan leading in the constituency. The defeat of AIADMK-PMK alliance here has come as a surprise to many. BJP’s Annamalai was trailing from the beginning in Aravakkurichi.

Counting was stopped frequently at Viralimalai constituency, where outgoing minister C Vijayabaskar is facing DMK’s Palaniyappan as the counting agents locked horns over allegations of mishandling of counting units. By and large, the delta and central districts have contributed significantly to the formation of a strong DMK government.

Minister vs Ex-minister
In Karur constituency, where MR Vijayabaskar of the AIADMK and Senthil Balaji of the DMK were pitted against each other, the latter was leading after an initial see-saw battle
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delta region AIADMK DMK TN Election results
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp