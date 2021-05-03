TN Election Results: Grand victory for these politicos

By Express News Service

After Telangana, Tamil Nadu will now have a father-son duo at the helm of affairs, both of whom won by massive margins from Chennai. The DMK made a clean sweep in the capital city

Only 4 seats for PMK?

Star Vanniyar leaders, including CV Shanmugam (Minister for Law), could not win despite the projections that Vanniyar votes would get consolidated owing to the AIADMK-PMK alliance. “The outcome shows that the quota has not paid the results PMK founder S Ramadass promised.

Just as it created a strong sentiment in the Vanniyar belt, it also gave rise to strong counter response,” says Dr Ramu Manivannan, Department of Politics and Public Administration, University of Madras. The campaign against the separate quota was as much vigorous as the one in favour. “The negative opinion has turned out to be more effective,” Manivannan adds.

3.96% vote share the PMK had as on Sunday night, despite the party’s reservation pitch