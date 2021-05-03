With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After decades of political work – as a party cadre, MLA, Mayor, and Minister – MK Stalin is now all set to take the reins of the State. The victory on Sunday is an answer to all his critics, who have questioned his leadership skills with regard to electoral politics.

Since the demise of his father, M Karunanidhi, Stalin has managed to win three consecutive elections to the Lok Sabha in 2019, local bodies in 2019, and this Assembly polls. A rare feat as he accomplished all this while being the Opposition leader.

In previous polls, the narrative mostly revolved around towering personalities like MGR, Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. However, this time, both Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami needed to move beyond identity politics to score.

“Stalin successfully ensured the continuance of the winning 2019 alliance, without much friction. This underlined his leadership abilities,” says political analyst Raveendran Duraisamy.

“Two, Stalin maintained his hard core anti-Central government stand based on policies and ideology. He did not appear shaky and was firm on his stand which helped him grow in stature,” said Duraisamy.

Stalin also proposed many pro-Hindu policies such as pilgrimage allowance, allocations for temple renovation and appointment of non-brahmin priests – without compromising much on his rationalist stand.

He indeed took the ‘Vel’ in his hands when BJP president L Murugan kick-started a Vel Yatra and subsequently, the narrative of Vel politics was softened.

Stalin also managed to include the Vanniyar community in his scheme of things by roping in Vel Murugan and the son and daughter of late PMK leader Kaduvetti Guru, to tackle Anbumani Ramadoss. The DMK’s heightened role in digital space also helped Stalin’s image push.

“We worked on connecting with youth. Our ads focused on criticising the Centre’s policies related to Tamil Nadu and State issues as well,” says a source from IPAC.

Duraisamy meanwhile says that the win gives Stalin more responsibility and space to play a bigger role in national politics.

“Karunanidhi was a leader who seized opportunities based on immediate benefits. He may have even opted for an alliance with BJP if the opportunity presented itself. But Stalin has firmly been against casteist PMK and communal BJP,” he said.

Stalin also appears firm to take on the Central government’s policies affecting the State, noted Duraisamy.

Muted swearing-in event due to COVID threat: MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin paid respect to his father and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi at the latter’s mausoleum in midnight on Sunday, after it became clear that the party was winning in the Assembly elections.

Later, he told reporters, “The DMK MLAs meeting will be convened on Tuesday after results for all the Assembly constituencies are declared. In the meeting, the leader for the DMK MLAs will be elected and the date for swearing-in will be decided after consultation with authorities. The swearing-in will take place in a simple function at Raj Bhavan due to prevailing Corona situation.”

The DMK president further assured that the DMK would fulfil the poll promises of the party, execute its responsibility and fulfil the expectations of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Wishes pour in for DMK and Stalin

Chennai: Wishes keep pouring in for DMK party president MK Stalin as the party has won the State Assembly elections and is set to return to power after a gap of 10 years. Many leaders, business people and popular personalities took to Twitter to convey their greetings