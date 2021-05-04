STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

A decade on, AIADMK loses stronghold in Theni

After the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK lost its strong hold in Theni district paving a way for the DMK.

Published: 04th May 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections, polling, polls

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

THENI:  After the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK lost its strong hold in Theni district paving a way for the DMK. For the last 10 years, the district had been favouring the AIADMK. However, during the by-election 2019, DMK managed to win two seats. But this time the DMK has secured three seats of the four constituencies in the district. 

The DMK, this year, has missed Bodinayakanur Assembly Segment. However, DMK candidate Thanga Tamilselvan secured 89,029 votes which is more than DMK’s previous performance of 83, 923 votes. Though Tamilselvan gave a tough fight to the sitting MLA and Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, but the former deputy chief minister won secured the seat for the third time by a margin of 11,021 votes.

Andipatti Assembly Constituency is considered as one of the significant constituencies in the State as former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa had contested from the constituency earning many a victory for the AIADMK. It has been the fortress of AIADMK from 2001 to 2016. Later, during Andipatti Assembly by-election in 2019, Maharajan (DMK) bagged a win by a margin of 12,323 votes against his own brother A Logirajan (AIADMK).

Andipatti again saw a contest between the two brothers. In the initial rounds, Logirajan was leading by a margin of around 150 votes. After the completion of 15 rounds, Maharajan’s vote share started rising. Later, Maharajan was declared winner by a margin of 8,538 votes. However, his margin was low compared to by-election 2019. In Periyakulam (SC) constituency, DMK’s sitting MLA KS Saravanakumar retained his seat by a margin of 21,321 votes against AIADMK’s M Murugan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Theni Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp