Cabinet list featuring Udhaya goes viral among DMK camp

CHENNAI: A day after the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu pocketed 159 of the 234 seats in the Assembly elections, speculation has begun on the ministerial berths in the new government that is likely to be sworn in on May 7.

A list of names with ministerial portfolios has been doing the rounds among the DMK camp since Monday afternoon, ahead of the DMK MLAs’ meeting, scheduled for Tuesday evening. The list has a total of 32 names, with Udhayanidhi Stalin featuring prominently in that.

While most cadre believed that it was a genuine list, a few senior leaders, privy to the development in the party’s first family, felt all the names in the list may not be true. They cited the example of party’s general secretary, Durai Murugan, who has been named Speaker of the Assembly. They said such an offer would never be accepted as he has experience of efficiently running the PWD department in the past.

However, they also agreed that a few other leaders’ names featured in the list with their portfolios may be true. These include PTR Palanivel Thiyagarajan for Finance, Ma Subramanian for Law, Courts and Prisons, Sekar Babu for Fisheries, Mano Thangaraj for Information and Publicity, and Vetri Anbazhagan for Registration of Companies, Commercial Taxes, among others.

But on Udhayanidhi getting a ministerial berth, sources close to DMK’s youth wing told Express, “The list states that Udhayanidhi has been allocated the municipal administration portfolio. However, he has signed two films and the shooting is currently going on. It would take at least six months to complete the film.” There is no chance for Udhayanidhi to assume a public office right now, they added. However, as of Monday night, the party is yet to prepare a Cabinet list and discussions are on.

DMK MLAs to formally elect Stalin as leader of House today

Chennai: Newly-elected DMK MLAs are scheduled to hold a meeting at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, on Tuesday at 6 pm, to formally elect party chief MK Stalin as the next Chief Minister, said a party statement

MLAs likely to be a part of the new cabinet

1. CVMP Ezhilarasan of Kancheepuram

2. PK Sekar Babu of Harbour

3. Ma Subaramaniyan of Saidapet

4. SR Raja of Tambaram

5. T Mathiyazhagan of Bargur

6. Udhayasooriyan of Sangarapuram

7. S Muthusamy of Erode

8. R Rajendran of Salem North

9. Kayal Vizhi selvaraj of Dharapuram

10. K Selvaraj of Thirupur (south)

11. AG Venkatachalam of Anthiyur

12. A Chakrapani of Oddanchatram

13. Senthil Balaji of Karur

14. Mahesh Poyyamozhi of Thiruverambur

15. SS Ravisankar of Kunnam

16. Nivetha M Murugan of Poompuhar

17 Durai Chandrasekaran of Thiruvaiyaru

18. Siva. V. Meyyanathan of Alangudi

19. PTR Palanivel Rajan of Madurai Central

20. G Thalapathi of Madurai North

21. N Ramakrishnan of Cumbam

22. Mano Thangaraj of Padmanapapuram

23. M Appavu of Radhapuram

24. M Abdul Vahab of Palayam kottai

DMK ex-ministers who lost elections

1. N Suresh Rajan

2. Poongothai Aladi Aruna

Former ministers who did not contest

Pongalur Palanisamy; U Mathivanan; K Sundaram; M Kannappan; NKKP Raja; TPM Mohideen Khan; Pon Muthuramalingam; Senguttuvan; S Thangavelu