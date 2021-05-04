Gold worth Rs 27.46 lakh seized by Air Customs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Air Customs seized 570 grams gold worth Rs 27.46 lakh in two different cases from passengers who arrived from UAE, according to a release. Working on a tip off, Customs officials intercepted Ajithkumar Poomalai (22) of Perambalur, who arrived from Sharjah.

Two bundles of gold paste were recovered. On extraction 385 grams of gold valued at Rs 18.55 lakhs was recovered and seized. In another case, Noormohammed Usman (21) of Chennai who arrived from Dubai was intercepted and on searching, one bundle of gold paste was recovered. On extraction 185 grams of gold valued at Rs 8.91 lakhs was recovered and seized.