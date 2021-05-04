STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Losing margin of at least 6 runners up less than nota

This was the case in Katpadi, Neyveli, Thenkasi, Modakkurichi, and Krishnagiri. Similarly, NOTA trumped at least four smaller parties.

Published: 04th May 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Nota

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By CP Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  At least six runners-up were unfortunate this Assembly election as their margin with the winning candidates was much lesser than the votes that went for the NOTA (none of the above) option.  
In T Nagar AIADMK candidate B Sathiyanaarayanan had a margin of just 137 votes from the winning candidate from DMK Karunanithi J. The NOTA votes recorded in the constituency were 1,617.

This was the case in Katpadi, Neyveli, Thenkasi, Modakkurichi, and Krishnagiri. Similarly, NOTA trumped at least four smaller parties. Though its votes are spread across all the 234 constituencies, the share secured was more than that of parties, such as DMDK (0.43 per cent) and IUML (0.48) that contested in a few seats.

According to the Election Commission, 0.75 per cent of the total votes were polled for NOTA (none of the above) across the state. The percentage translates to 3,45,538 votes, a figure much lesser than 5.61 lakh votes (1.3 per cent) polled for the last button on the EVM in the 2016 elections.

In most of the rural and urban constituencies, the NOTA votes were pegged in either three or four-digit numbers and independent candidates secured way lesser votes. AMMK and DMDK candidates were seen in a neck-to-neck contest with the NOTA votes in many of the seats.

In the 16 constituencies in  Chennai, total NOTA votes polled were around 22,500, with Royapuram (901) and Harbour (912) scoring the lowest and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni (2,061) scoring the highest. The Election Commission introduced NOTA and allocated a symbol (ballot paper with a black cross) in 2013 as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

137
In T Nagar, AIADMK candidate B Sathiyanaarayanan lost by just 137 votes against DMK’s J Karunanithi. But NOTA option received 1,617 votes

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu elections 2021 NOTA
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp