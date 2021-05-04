STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Senthil Balaji's Karur win seals  strongman reputation

Karur constituency having had the highest number of candidates in the electoral fray and also recording the highest voter turnout on April could perhaps explain enough the significance attached to it.

Published: 04th May 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Senthil Balaji

Former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Senthil Balaji. (File photo| ANI)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Karur constituency having had the highest number of candidates in the electoral fray and also recording the highest voter turnout on April could perhaps explain enough the significance attached to it in the Assembly elections, and more so on the winner. And the vote counting results out in the wee hours of Monday threw the spotlight on DMK's Senthil Balaji who was declared winner with a margin of over 12,000 votes over his arch rival MR Vijayabaskar.

After a delayed counting process that was taken up on Sunday morning, the winner of the Karur Assembly segment was declared around 2.30 am on Monday. Senthil Balaji won comfortably by a huge margin of 12,448 votes. At the end of 18 rounds of counting, he secured a total of 1,01,757 votes (49.08%), including 1,401 postal votes. On the other hand, his counterpart MR Vijayabaskar of the AIADMK managed to get a total of 89,309 votes (43.08%), including 869 postal votes. Assembly segment's Returning Officer Balasubramanian provided the winning election certificate to Balaji.

With this, Senthil Balaji has managed to keep his winning streak alive. The five-time winner is yet to lose an election. Winning the Karur constituency for the third time, Senthil Balaji regained his base after a gap of five years. Balaji was the Karur MLA from 2006 to 2016, after which he was moved to Aravakurichi constituency in the 2016 elections.

With his win, the DMK has recaptured the Karur segment after a gap of 25 years, as the last party candidate elected in the Karur constituency was way back in the 1996 Assembly elections. Former district secretary Vasuki Murugesan was the last DMK leader to win in Karur.

Apart from the Karur constituency, Senthil Balaji, who is the DMK's district in-charge, is likely to be promoted as the party's Karur district secretary after securing his party a win in all the four assembly constituencies, including Aravakurichi, Krishnarayapuram (SC) and Kulithalai. Also, Senthil Balaji who was the former transport minister earlier will probably be assigned with the same ministry by the party head, said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senthil Balaji DMK Vijayabaskar
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp