Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: CPI's Marimuthu, who lives in a hut, defeats AIADMK's crorepati candidate in Thiruthuraipoondi

CPI's K Marimuthu, who resides in a hut, was pitted against prominent candidates including AIADMK's crorepati candidate Sureshkumar.

Published: 04th May 2021 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

CPI leader K Marimuthu

CPI leader K Marimuthu (Photo | Selva Chidambara Twitter)

By Online Desk

The political battle in Tamil Nadu's Thiruthuraipoondi was considered a battle between David and Goliath.

CPI's K Marimuthu, who resides in a hut, was pitted against prominent candidates including AIADMK's crorepati candidate Sureshkumar.

Marimuthu and his family live in a hut in Kaduvakudi village and use an earthen stove as they cannot afford to refill LPG.

Marimuthu, who contested on behalf of DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, ended on the winning side beating his closest rival Sureshkumar by a margin of 29,102 votes.

Marimuthu secured 95,785 votes while AIADMK's Sureshkumar got 66,683 votes.

While some of his own comrades contesting the polls have declared movable and immovable assets valued at a few crores of rupees, many other rivals even own swanky four-wheelers that could cost a fortune to many.

ALSO WATCH:

In the poll affidavit filed by Marimuthu, his wife owns 75 cents of land while he has Rs 3,000 cash in hand, besides Rs 58,156 in bank balance. His spouse has Rs 1,000 and total movable assets valued at Rs 79,304.

Marimuthu: The True Comrade

While he has been in active politics since 1994. Two years ago, when cyclone Gaja blew his hut, Marimuthu who obtained Rs 50,000 through a NGO to mend it, gave the entire sum to another person in the village who was ineligible for compensation as he did not have a patta and helped him repair the hut.

Before the polls, Marimuthu had assured that if he wins he would safeguard the farmlands and ensure employment in the constituency.

He has been at the forefront of many agitations, including the hydrocarbon project. Marimuthu had been CPI Kottur union secretary for a decade. Thiruthuraipoondi, a reserved segment in Tiruvarur district, has been CPI's bastion since 1971.

(With Inputs From PTI)

