Woman cuts off tongue over Stalin’s win in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: In 1996, when the then Minister Anthiyur Selvaraj and DMK MLA’s V A Andamuthu and S K Rajendran took part in a firewalk and walked on burning coals at Bannari Amman temple as an offering for the longevity of the DMK government, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, who was sworn atheist, publicly asserted “I am not bothered about how long my government lasts.

I am worried about how long it will adhere to the principles of rationalism,” and threatened to remove Selvaraj from cabinet terming his action as a ‘barbaric act’. Analogously, on Monday, in Podhuvakudi village near Paramakudi, a 30-year-old woman, who is a long-time supporter of DMK, severed her tongue in a bid to fulfil her vow to do so if DMK President MK Stalin becomes the CM.

“She has been a long-time supporter of DMK although not an official member in the party. So is the family, for decades,” her brother told TNIE. During the recently-concluded Assembly polls, she actively canvassed votes for the DMK MLA-elect S Murugesan, added sources.