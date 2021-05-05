Defeat in Kongu region a challenge: DMK candidate

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: “I am saddened at not being able to work for the people of Thondamuthur as their representative in the Assembly, said DMK’s Thondamuthur candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy who lost to SP Velumani.

In a statement, Sivasenapathy who is the state secretary for DMK’s environment wing, said he would work for the people of the district. Further, he hit out at netizens who compared AIADMK’s performance in Coimbatore with that of BJP In UP and Gujarat.

“This is an insult to the voters who have voted for us. We should take this defeat as a challenge and work to improve livelihood of people in the Kongu region,” he added.