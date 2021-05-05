STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMDK fades into oblivion, is it death knell? 

Vijayakanth’s DMDK appears to have lost all its political relevance with the party forfeiting deposit in all the 60 seats it contested in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

Published: 05th May 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

DMDK chief Vijayakant

DMDK chief A Vijayakant (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vijayakanth’s DMDK appears to have lost all its political relevance with the party forfeiting deposit in all the 60 seats it contested in the recently-concluded Assembly elections. Party treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth too failed to retain deposit as she secured only 25,908 (13.17 per cent) out of 1,96,734 votes polled in Vridhachalam constituency. A contestant should get minimum 16.6 per cent of votes to receive back the election deposit.

The party that faced the polls allying with the AMMK, polled 2,00,156 votes in 60 seats with an average of 3,335 votes per seat. It had severed its ties with AIADMK after the latter refused to allot it more than 11 seats during pre-poll discussion. Its over all vote share is 0.43 per cent and proportionate to the number of seats (25 per cent) it contested, the vote share stands at 1.68 per cent, which is lower than the shares of NTK, AMMK and MNM.

Though the DMDK dragged the seat sharing talks for over seven days with AIADMK demanding it to be treated on par with the PMK, which was allotted 23 seats, the election results have vindicated the stand of AIADMK, which believed that DMDK was no longer a political force. In the 2006 Assembly elections, the Vijayakanth party, one year after it was launched, surprised the political fraternity by securing 8.4 per cent votes in the State. It contested in 232 constituencies and Vijayakanth alone emerged victorious.

Three years later, the DMDK fielded candidates in 39 Lok Sabha seats and received 10.3 per cent votes, thereby emerging as the third largest party in Tamil Nadu. Political observers credited the party’s impressive growth to Vijayakanth’s popularity in rural areas. In 2011, the party allied with AIADMK and won in 29 out of 41 Assembly seats. It was the second largest party then and Vijayakanth became the leader of Opposition.

The descend began in 2014. The DMDK forged alliance with BJP, MDMK and the PMK, and contested in 14 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Apart from losing in all the seats, the DMDK’s vote share plunged to 5.1 per cent. Two years later, it formed Makkal Nala Kootani (People’s Welfare Alliance) with Left parties, MDMK and the VCK. The party lost in all the 105 seats it contested in, bringing its vote share down to 2.4 per cent. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls too, it lost in all four seats in contested in under the AIADMK alliance. The party functionaries attribute the party’s poor show to the lack of secondary-level leadership and Vijayakanth’s poor health condition.

CEO hands over ECI notification to Governor
Chennai: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabratha Sahoo handed over Election Commission of India’s notification to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday. According to a Raj Bhavan release, the CEO handed over the notification of the ECI under section 73 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 for due constitution of the new Legislative Assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMDK Vijayakanth
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp