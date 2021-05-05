STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Former colleagues trounce three AIADMK ministers in polls

27 in the AIADMK cabinet entered the fray and 11 failed to retain their seats

Published: 05th May 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections, polling, polls

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Jayakumar Madala 
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: At least three out of the 11 AIADMK Ministers who lost a chance to get re-elected in the 2021 Assembly poll faced defeat at the hands of candidates who were their erstwhile party colleagues. Ahead of the election, a total of 27 out of 30 Ministers in the AIADMK cabinet were provided an opportunity to contest the polls. While 16 of them managed to win, 11 failed to retain their seats.

A closer look at the results reveal that three such former Ministers – Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam and Minister for Industries MC Sampath – were defeated by candidates who were once with the AIADMK.

In Karur, MR Vijayabaskar lost by a margin of 12,448 votes to DMK’s Senthil Balaji. Before joining the DMK in 2018, Senthil Balaji was Transport Minister in the Cabinet of former CM J Jayalalithaa in 2016. When Senthil Balaji held the post of AIADMK district secretary in Karur, MR Vijayabaskar worked under him. Similarly, in Cuddalore, MC Sampath lost to DMK candidate G Iyappan by a margin of 6,559 votes.

Iyappan, a former DMK MLA, shifted camp to the AIADMK after the party leadership denied him a seat in the 2011 Assembly election. After building close relations with MC Sampath in the AIADMK for over nine years, Iyappan returned to the DMK and defeated his former party colleague.

C Ve Shanmugam lost by a margin of 14,868 votes to R Lakshmanan, who was former district secretary of the Villupuram unit of the AIADMK and also a Rajya Sabha MP in 2013. However, frustrated over the elevation of Shanmugam to the district secretary post, Lakshmanan shifted camp to the DMK just a few months before the election and managed to defeat him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK DMK Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp