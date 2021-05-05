N Rangasamy to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Puducherry on May 7

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: N Rangasamy, who has been elected as the leader of the NDA legislature parties, will be sworn in as Chief Minister on May 7 at 1.20 P.M.

Shortly after returning from the temple of his spiritual guru Appapaithiyam Samy at Salem, he sent a letter to Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Sundararajan appraising her of his wish to be sworn in at that time on Friday.

The letter was handed over to the Lt Governor by two senior party men - former Deputy Speaker A Bakthavachalam and former MLA N S Jayabal at Raj Nivas.

On approval by the President, Ranagasamy will be invited for the swearing in by the Lt Governor.

Only Rangasamy would be sworn in now while the council of ministers will be sworn in at a later date, sources said.

After the finalization of the list of ministers, it will be submitted to Lt Governor, who in turn will get the approval of the President, before they can be sworn in.

In the next couple of days, both the parties are to decide on the ministers, their portfolios, the Speaker and other posts.