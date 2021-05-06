Stalin’s first cabinet in Tamil Nadu is a blend of former ministers and first-timers

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK’s sixth government and MK Stalin’s first cabinet comprises a perfect mix of seniors, who served as ministers in former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s cabinet, and first-timers. Former Chennai mayor Ma Subramanian will be the Health Minister at a time when the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be intensifying in the state.

ALSO READ: COVID policy decisions number one priority as Stalin takes reins

Here are the cabinet members and their portfolis:

1. M K Stalin: Chief Minister Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently abled persons.

2. Duraimurugan: Minister for Water Resources Irrigation Projects including small Irrigation, Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry, Elections and Passports, Minerals and Mines.

3. K N Nehru: Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.

4. I Periyasamy: Minister for Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

5. K Ponmudi: Minister for Higher Education including Higher Education Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology.

6. E V Velu: Minister for Public Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports).

7. M R K Panneerselvam: Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development.

8. K K S S R Ramachandran: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management.

9. Thangam Thennarasu: Minister for Industries Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archeology.

10. S Reghupathy: Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption.

11. S Muthusamy: Minister for Housing and Urban Development Housing, Rural Housing, Town Planning projects and Housing Development, Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

12. K R Periakaruppan: Minister for Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Rural Indebtedness.

13. T M Anbarasan: Minister for Rural Industries including cottage industries, small Industries, Slum Clearance Board.

14. M P Saminathan: Minister for Information & Publicity Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Newsprint Control, Stationery and Printing, Government Press.

15. P. Geetha Jeevan: Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment Women and Children Welfare including Social Welfare, Orphanages and Correctional Administration, Integrated Child Development Scheme and Beggar Homes and Social Reforms & Nutritious Meal Programme

16. Anitha R Radhakrishnan: Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Fisheries and Fisheries Development Corporation and Animal Husbandry

17. S R Rajakannappan: Minister for Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act.

18. K Ramachandran: Minister for Forests

19. R Sakkarapani: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control.

20. Senthil Balaji: Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition and Excise, Molasses.

21. R Gandhi: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board.

22. Ma Subramanian: Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare.

23. P Moorthy: Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Act, Weights and Measures, Debt Relief including legislation on Money lending, Chits and Registration of Companies

24. S S Sivasankar: Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denotified Communities Welfare

25. P K Sekarbabu: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

26. Palanivel Thiagarajan: Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, Planning, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Pensions and Pension allowances.

27. S M Nasar: Minister for Milk & Dairy Development Milk and Dairy Development

28. Gingee K S Masthan: Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Minorities Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees and Wakf Board.

29. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi: Minister for School Education

30. Siva V Meyyanathan: Minister for Environment - Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Environment and Pollution Control, Youth Welfare and Sports Development

31. C V Ganesan: Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development Labour Welfare, Population, Employment and Training, Census, Urban and Rural Employment

32. T Mano Thangaraj: Minister for Information Technology Information Technology

33. M Mathiventhan: Minister for Tourism Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation

34. N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj: Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare, Hill Tribes and Bonded Labour Welfare.

The following are the new faces in the cabinet:

R Sakkarapani, R Gandhi, Ma Subramanian, P Moorthy, SS Sivasankar, PK Sekar Babu, Palanivel Thiagarajan, KS Masthan, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Siva V Meyyanathan, CV Ganesan, T Mano Thangaraj, M Mathiventhan and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj.