Tamil comedian Pandu passes away due to Covid

Popular Tamil comedian Pandu passed away due to Covid on Thursday. The 74-years-old actor and his wife tested positive for coronavirus recently and were under treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

According to reports, Pandu's wife still remains in ICU.

India reported 4,12,262 new Covid cases, 3,29,113 discharges and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data.

Pandu began his career as an actor in the year 1970 with the Jaishankar-Muthuraman starrer Maanavan. His has also been a part of films like 'Ghilli', 'Kadhal Kottai', 'Pokkiri' and 'Ezhaiyin Siripil'. 'Indha Nilai Maarum' was the last movie he acted in.

Pandu was running a design company called 'Capital Letters.' It is said that the actor had designed the iconic flag of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) and Tamil Nadu tourism logo.