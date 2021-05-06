STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil comedian Pandu passes away due to Covid

It is said that the actor had designed the iconic flag of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) and Tamil Nadu tourism logo.

Published: 06th May 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Pandu.

By Online Desk

Popular Tamil comedian Pandu passed away due to Covid on Thursday. The 74-years-old actor and his wife tested positive for coronavirus recently and were under treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. 

According to reports, Pandu's wife still remains in ICU.

India reported 4,12,262 new Covid cases, 3,29,113 discharges and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data.

Pandu began his career as an actor in the year 1970 with the Jaishankar-Muthuraman starrer Maanavan.  His has also been a part of films like 'Ghilli', 'Kadhal Kottai', 'Pokkiri' and 'Ezhaiyin Siripil'. 'Indha Nilai Maarum' was the last movie he acted in. 

Pandu was running a design company called 'Capital Letters.' It is said that the actor had designed the iconic flag of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) and Tamil Nadu tourism logo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pandu COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Paul Christian
    A real Gentleman
    11 hours ago reply
Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp