VCK, PMK urge TN govt to appeal against SC scrapping quota

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of Supreme Court striking out Maratha reservation for exceeding the 50 per cent ceiling limit on Wednesday, VCK and PMK have urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps for protecting the 69 per cent reservation system in the State.

In a press release, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, stated, “Besides scrapping the reservation for the Maratha community, the judgment affects the reservation given to Backward Classes in all India level and deprives States of their rights.”

He further urged the State government to appeal against the verdict. PMK youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a release, urged the State to take steps to submit a caste-wise census data before the SC to protect 69 per cent reservation in Tamil Nadu.