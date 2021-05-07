STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AINRC leader N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister

Due to covid restrictions, only the elected MLAs, senior party functionaries, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and other government officials were present on the occasion.

Published: 07th May 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy

AINRC founder N Rangasamy being administered the oath of office for chief minister position at Raj Niwas in Puducherry. (Photo | Express)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The three-time Chief minister and AINRC Founder President N Rangasamy was sworn in as the Chief minister of the Union territory of Puducherry on Friday.

The 71-year-old veteran leader who led the NDA to victory was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at a function held at Raj Nivas.

Due to covid restrictions, only the elected MLAs, senior party functionaries, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and other government officials were present on the occasion.

Rangasamy is heading an NDA government of All India NR Congress (AINRC) and BJP, which has come to power for the first time in the UT.

The ministers comprising the AINRC and BJP members would be sworn in sometime next week, after the two parties mutually take the decision and the names are forwarded to Union Home Ministry for approval by the President. At present, the strength of the cabinet is six including the Chief minister .

But there is a move to enhance it to seven by including a Deputy Chief minister for the first time. After the ministers are sworn in, the government is likely to take a cabinet decision and forward a proposal in this regard to the Centre. “At present there is no post of Deputy Chief minister in the UT. Puducherry can have a Deputy Chief minister, if centre approves it,” said Rangasamy

Former PWD minister A Namassivayam who got elected on a BJP ticket is likely to get the post. Besides the Chief minister, the six posts of ministers are planned to be shared equally.

Rangasamy-led NDA government  has a simple majority that enjoys the support of 16 members. In the 30-member House, it comprises 10 AINRC and six BJP MLAs. Besides there is the option for nominating three MLAs to the House by the Union Home Ministry.

The Opposition DMK has 6 members and Congress two, while there are six Independent members, a majority of whom are AINRC rebel candidates and owe allegiance to the party.

Rangasamy previously served as Chief Minister of Puducherry from 2001 to  2006 and then again from 2006 to 2008, both as a member of the Indian National Congress and then from 2011 to 2016 as a member of his own party All India N R Congress.

He is also the only person who holds the record of becoming the Chief Minister within three months of creating his own party in Puducherry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry All India N R Congress N Rangasamy Puducherry Chief Minister
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp