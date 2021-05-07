STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dr V Irai Anbu is new chief secretary of Tamil Nadu

Irai Anbu along with Vikram Kapur, Dr Atulya Mishra, D Sabitha, and Jatindra Nath Swain was appointed as additional chief secretaries in 2019. 

Senior IAS officer Dr. V Irai Anbu. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer Dr. V Irai Anbu has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu on Friday. 

Anbu was heading Anna Institute of Management during the AIADMK regime before being given the plum post.

Irai Anbu along with Vikram Kapur, Dr. Atulya Mishra, D Sabitha, and Jatindra Nath Swain was appointed as additional chief secretaries in 2019. He is a columnist, a teacher as well as a motivational speaker.

T Udhayachandran, who was the Commissioner of Archaeology, has been transferred and posted as the secretary to the CM along with P Umanath, who is managing director of Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation. M S Shanmugham, commissioner of museums, and Anu George, Industries Commissioner, and director of Industries and Commerce have also been appointed as secretaries to the Chief Minister.

Udhayachandran had been instrumental in exposing the TNPSC scam after he was not permitted to undertake the recruitment process by the Chairman and other members. He filed a complaint with Chief secretary following which the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered a graft case against then TNPSC Chairman, Sellamuthu and all the 13 Members of the TNPSC.

The DMK government also appointed IAS officer Shilpa Prabhakar Satish to head a special division that would take steps to redress within 100 days the grievances of people.

