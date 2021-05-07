HRC recommends State to pay Rs 50K to man who was harassed by police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended the State government to compensate a victim with Rs 50,000, who was harassed by Vadamadurai police in Dindigul district.

According to V Thangaraj, a resident of S Pudupatti village in Dindigul, on March 8, 2019, he was assaulted by a gang with weapons, while he was on the way to his farm.

He was later summoned to the police station, where the sub-inspector on duty compelled him to enter a compromise with the accused, to which he didn’t budge. The Sub Inspector failed to register a criminal case against the culprits and it amounted to human rights violation.

In response, the SI denied the allegations and said that two women neighbours had also filed a complaint against the petitioner. The commission, in its orders, held that the police failed to register a case and had violated the human rights of the complainant. Apart from a compensation of Rs 50,000, the commission also recommended disciplinary action on the Sub Inspector.

