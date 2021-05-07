MNM leader VP Mahendran quits; says Kamal misguided

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Having drawn a blank in the elections, R Mahendran quit as vice president of Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) on Thursday, and alleged that party chief Kamal Haasan was misguided by individuals around him. Mahendran also said that the party was functioning in an undemocratic manner.

MNM central governing body meeting was held in Chennai in which apart from Mahendran, other leaders including M Muruganatham, retired IPS officer AG Maurya, V Umadevi, Thangavel, CK Kumaravel, Sekar and Suresh Ayyar submitted their resignation letters.

The meeting was convened to analyse reasons for the party’s rout and restructuring plans. A release from the party said Kamal Haasan will take a decision about the resignations soon. Mahendran in his resignation letter said that he did not see Kamal Haasan changing his approach. “I wish Kamal Haasan to work as ‘Nammavar’ again by being friendly with grassroots level cadres,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters at Chennai, Vice President Ponraj said that top office bearers resigned from their posts to facilitate Kamal to restructure the party. Later in the day, Kamal tweeted that Mahendran was a one of the main person to be weeded out from the party since he prevented other good hearted people to grow within the party.

“Though Mahendran stated that there is no democracy in the MNM, he is an example even democracy sometime fails. I am open to all in my life and i never tried to hide my wrong doings. We never mind people who have ready to go out after the election failure,” said Kamal.