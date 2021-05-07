Tamil Nadu: Stalin announces Rs 2,000 as Covid time relief, cut in Aavin milk price

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MK Stalin signed off on five key announcements on his first day as CM soon after assuming the public office on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister visited the secretariat and soon signed five significant official announcements.

The announcements are to provide Rs 2,000 as corona relief in the first phase to all ration cardholders of the state at the cost of Rs 4,153.39 crores. A total of 2.07 crores ration cardholders will be benefited.

To assist the general public from the daily expenses the price of Aavin milk, a state-run dairy, will be reduced by Rs three per litre. It will come into force on May 16.

To fulfil another poll promise on women's welfare, working women and school and college-going girls will be allowed free travel in ordinary-fare buses and public transport buses within cities from May 8. The transport corporation will be saddled with an addition Rs 1200 buden, and this will be refunded to them by the state government.

In another significant announcement, MK Stalin has also declared that the state government will foot the medical bills of those undergoing treatment at private hospitals for Coronavirus under the Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme.

He has also announced the creation of a separate department to address the grievances of the general public, who handed over lakhs of petitions to him during his election campaign. The department will take steps to address these petitions within 100 days.

Apart from paying the medical bills of coronavirus patients, the four other announcements were DMK’s poll promises.

Before arriving at the secretariat, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the memorials of fomer Chief Ministers and DMK’s tall leaders CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and paid floral tributes. He also paid his respects to social reformer Thanthai Periyar.