Don’t fudge Covid facts, Stalin tells authorities

Chief Minister asks officials to face facts directly & find solutions  

Published: 08th May 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin during a meeting with Collectors and other district officials on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, during a review meeting with the district collectors on Friday, asked them to not fudge the facts about Covid pandemic and face the facts directly. He also sought solutions to win the Covid battle in his first collectors’ meeting after assuming charge as CM. The meeting was held at the Secretariat through video-conference facility. 

During the meeting, Stalin elaborated on the Covid situation of the State and said the State is witnessing a crisis it has never faced before and asserted “we (the State government) must protect the life of the people since the daily case count of Corona is about 25,000 and is expected to increase in the coming weeks.”

Speaking on measures to tackle the ongoing crisis, he said, “When there are more cases reported in the State, we need more beds and medicines. Hence, authorities should take steps to enhance preventive measures to curb the infection on a war footing. To control the spread, authorities of health, police, revenue, municipal administration and other departments should work together.” 

Highlighting the need to control the spread of infection, he said, “We can reduce the burden of the health department if only we control the spread of the disease. District collectors, police superintendents and others should work with dedication on this (to control the spread of infection).” He further requested that additional doctors and nurses be deployed for Covid works.

He requested the district authorities to ensure enough availability of Remdesivir and oxygen in hospitals and increase the number of persons who get vaccinated at government and recognised private hospitals. Because the number of inoculated persons is low, he urged authorities to propel the State to top rank in vaccination.

Speaking about the rate of infection, he said that the rate of infection is high in some districts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli. “We can reduce the impact of the infection and death count if we reduce infection in these districts. Hence, the authorities in these districts should take steps to control the infection and enhance medical infrastructure,” he stressed.

Requesting authorities to not hide facts about Covid infection and medical facilities, he emphasised, “We can find a solution only if we face the facts directly. Hence, don’t fudge the facts (over Covid).” And he further urged them to disclose facts on the issue. Seeking solutions, he said, “Let us think of solutions by which we can curb the spread of dangerous infection and make people happy.”

Zonal teams to monitor enforcement of curbs
Chennai: The Chennai Corporation has introduced special-enforcement teams for all its 15 zones to ensure that Covid-19 restrictions are implemented to the letter. Each of the 15 zones will have a separate-enforcement team comprising civic body, police, and collectorate officials

