Due to lockdown, TN farmers struggle to get fertiliser, equipment

In the recently-issued government order, these shops were classified as non-essential although in previous spells they were allowed to operate alongside restaurants and medical shops.

By Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Farmers in Tamil Nadu are fretting as shops selling spare parts for farm equipment, fertiliser and other such items are not allowed to open during the current spell of lockdown. In the recently-issued government order, these shops were classified as non-essential although in previous spells they were allowed to operate alongside restaurants and medical shops.

Anbazhagan, state vice president of Micronutrient Manufacturers and Marketers' Association, said, "The restriction should be lifted. Also, just allowing the shops to function from 6 am to 12pm like other shops won't be sufficient. Not all farmers can make it within this window. Given that it is summer, timely availability of these materials is crucial lest crops wither or harvests are delayed."

Azhagarsamy, seed and fertiliser vendor in Varaganeri, said, "On Thursday, we had the shops open to poor business as we did not know of the time restriction. Last time when other shops were closed we were allowed to operate. However, today (Friday), police are collecting fines from shops, so we downed the shutters. Many farmers are inquiring as to when we will have the shop open."

Apart from seeds and fertiliser availability, there are other issues too. For instance, someone with a broken motor or drip irrigation piping has to wait until the next announcement about the lockdown. Sridhar Rengaswmy, an Ariyamangalam-based farmer, said, "One of the pipe valves of my drip irrigation system broke. I somehow managed to find someone to fix it; but I could not find any spares as all the shops were closed in Tiruchy. I hope I find some help soon." He added, "While we are ready to oblige with the restrictions, issues like this put the crops and our business at risk. The government can relax the restrictions in this regard and allow such shops to be kept open."

