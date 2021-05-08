STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS, OPS argue over election of Leader of Opposition post 

Sources said during the discussions, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami themselves engaged in heated exchanges over the reasons for the AIADMK’s defeat in the elections.  

Published: 08th May 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There’s fresh crisis in AIADMK, which has emerged as the principal opposition in the State. This time, it’s over the election of the Leader of Opposition. The first meeting of the newly elected AIADMK legislators, held on Friday, ended without a decision on the matter. The party MLAs will meet again on May 10 to elect their legislature party leader. 

Ahead of the MLAs meeting, there were hectic parleys between the top leaders of party at the ground floor of the headquarters while the newly elected MLAs were waiting at the first floor. At the headquarters, there was open verbal duel between the supporters of O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Leader of the Opposition post. Supporters of both leaders had displayed posters in support of Panneerselvam and Palaniswami. Former Ministers SP Velumani, P Thangamani and D Jayakumarand others were present in the office-bearers meeting.  

Sources said during the discussions, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami themselves engaged in heated exchanges over the reasons for the AIADMK’s defeat in the elections. While Panneerselvam was said to have pointed out the 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyars as one of the key reasons for the party’s defeat, Palaniswami denied and highlighted his work during the campaign besides the party’s big win in the Kongu region.  The supporters of Panneerselvam said to have argued the failure to rope in the AMMK cost the party dearly.  

Later, the difference of opinion between the supporters of Panneerselvam and Palaniswami came to the fore when both leaders led the newly elected MLAs and other office bearers to the memorials of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on Marina.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp