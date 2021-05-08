STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy urges PM Modi to declare full lockdown in country

He also sought the release a financial package of Rs 6,000 per month to be given to the families of individuals who are living without employment during the crisis. 

Published: 08th May 2021 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

V Narayanaswamy (File Photo | PTI)

V Narayanaswamy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With  covid-19  pandemic becoming severe by the day, former Chief Minister of Puducherry and former Union minister of state V Narayanasamy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately declare total lockdown in the country, so that the chain of transmission of the virus can be controlled.

He also sought the release a financial package of Rs 6,000 per month to be given to the families of individuals who are living without employment during the crisis. 

In a letter to Prime minister on Saturday, Narayanasamy pointed out that in the last one week more than 4 lakh people have been affected by COVID and about 3,700 to 4,000 people are dying everyday.

He noted that it was due to the shortage of oxygen in hospitals and non-availability of oxygen beds, ICU beds in government-run and private medical colleges and hospitals. 

"Patients' relatives are running to various hospitals while their kin lies in the ambulances, cars and auto-rickshaws with oxygen cylinders. The unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 has taken the lives of younger people as well. The supply of vaccines from manufacturers is not adequate which is why the vaccination program is caught in a slow phase. Everyday bodies of those who lost their lives to COVID-19 are piling up," he added. 

He also mentioned that the pandemic has affected the Indian economy adversely. He noted that the economy is suffering due to unemployment and unorganized labour.

Addint that crores of people have stopped earning and many have lost their jobs leaving several families struggling for financial support, he urged PM Modi to immediately release a financial package to those families. 

He also referred to party leader Rahul Gandhi's appeal to the Government of India to go for a full lockdown for at least 15 days to a month in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp