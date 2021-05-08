Four-time MLA R Siva appointed leader of DMK legislature party in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Four-time MLA R Siva has been appointed the floor leader of the Puducherry DMK legislature party, according to an announcement by Durai Murugan, General Secretary of the DMK.

Siva was elected from Orleanpet constituency in 2001, 2006 and 2016 and from Villianur constituency in 2021. He is also the DMK South Convenor of the party.

The DMK won six seats in the 2021 Assembly elections, out of 13 it contested in alliance with the Congress. Former Health Minister A M H Nazeem won from Karaikal South and party treasurer Anibal Kennedy from Ouppalam. The other three are new entrants R Senthil Kumar from Bahour, L Sampath from Mudaliarpet and M Nagathiyagarajan from Neravy-T R Pattinam.

With the DMK being the major opposition party, he will have a key role to play in the Legislative Assembly.