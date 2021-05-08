Irai Anbu to fine tune TN administration?

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer V Irai Anbu (58), a multi-faceted personality, who has authored many books on self improvement, and a motivational speaker, assumed charge as the new Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government on Friday. As a strict disciplinarian and an officer known for his integrity and straightforwardness, Anbu is expected to fine tune the State administration.

Anbu superseded 12 Chief Secretary-grade IAS officers under the government to the post. He was promoted to the grade on February 27, 2019. After his appointment to the top post, Irai Anbu called on Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat and presented his book Vaiya Thalaimaikol to the latter.

Born on June 16, 1963 in Salem district, Irai Anbu holds multiple degrees and doctorates in the fields of agriculture, literature, psychology, administration, etc. When he took the civil services examination for the first time in 1980s, he secured 227th rank. In his second attempt, he got 15th place at the national level. His elder brother V Thiruppugazh is also an IAS officer, who is famous for his significant works in Gujarat.

When he was the Assistant Collector in Nagapattinam district, he played an important role in flood relief works. During his tenure as the Additional Collector in Cuddalore, Anbu took steps to provide skill development training to inmates of the district central prison. He also took steps to provide houses for Narikuravas under the district decentralisation plan in erstwhile South Arcot district.

Anbu has also served as the coordinator for all committees during the eighth World Tamil Conference at Thanjavur in 1995. During his stint in the Information Department, he brought in many transformations. One among them was hosting the G.Os of the government departments in time on the website and making them available to the press. The departments he served in the State government include economics and statistics, pollution control board, environment, tourism, etc.

Kalloori Kaalangal

Anbu had earlier conducted Kalloori Kaalangal programme in Podhigai TV channel which ran for many hundred episodes and attracted youth