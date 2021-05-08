STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Perambalur, Ariyalur hopeful of development as Sivasankar becomes region's first State Minister

Ending a decades-long wait, a legislative member from the districts of Ariyalur and Perambalur for the first time has secured a post in the State Cabinet.

Published: 08th May 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR/ARIYALUR: Ending a decades-long wait, a legislative member from the districts of Ariyalur and Perambalur for the first time has secured a post in the State Cabinet. DMK MLA SS Sivasankar, who won from the Kunnam Assembly constituency, has been made the Minister of Backward Classes Welfare, setting off celebrations and raising people’s hopes of development in the region.

Ariyalur and Perambalur are backward districts, with a majority of the people dependent on agriculture and agri-based works. While Perambalur hardly has any factories to boast of, the majority of the workforce in Ariyalur’s cement factories are migrants.

A lack of State Ministers from the districts has had a toll on development of the region. With the DMK-led alliance emerging victorious in all the four seats in Perambalur and Ariyalur in the Assembly election, people were expecting the representation of at least one Minister to develop the backward districts. Sivasankar, who is also the DMK’s Ariyalur district secretary, being handed the Backward Classes Welfare Ministry in Stalin’s State Cabinet led to celebrations among party cadres.

Sivasankar’s experience as two-time MLA and as Ariyalur district secretary for over 12 years has led to high expectations among the people that he will take both the districts on the path of development.

S Bama, a resident of Ariyalur, said, "We welcome the appointment of Sivasankar as a Minister. Construction of the medical college at Ariyalur is in full swing. Admission is expected to take place here next year. However, only the site has been selected for the medical college in Perambalur. No work has been done.” He is the minister for both districts and hence should hence take action to complete their construction. This will be a challenge for him, Bama added.

K Anbarasan of Perambalur sought Sivasankar’s intervention in the special economic zone scheme introduced earlier by the DMK. “As both the districts are dependent on agriculture, adequate prices for agricultural products should be made available. Direct procurement centres for paddy, maize and cotton should be opened,” he added. Anbarasan also sought inspection of rivers, including Marudayaru, and improvement of tourist sites like Kalmaram and Ranjakudi.

Bama further sought check dams on the Kollidam river. “This is not only a long pending demand of the farmers but it will also solve the water problems in the district. Big lakes in Ariyalur, including Ponneri, Kandarathitham and Suthamalli, need to be renovated. We also have hope that he will make these developments," Bama added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SS Sivasankar State Cabinet DMK
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp