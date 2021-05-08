PM Modi, Pinarayi Vijayan wish Stalin for assuming CM charge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and other leaders wished Chief Minister MK Stalin on assuming office. Pinarayi Vijayan, in a message, stated, “Dear @mkstalin, as you take on your new responsibilities as Chief Minister, let me wish you great success... ” Besides, various leaders, including KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran, PMK youth wing president

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and others wished Stalin on the day.