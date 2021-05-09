COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports 28,897 fresh cases, 236 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 28,897 Covid-19 positive cases and 236 deaths taking the tally to 13,80,259 and 15,648 respectively. The new cases include 28 passengers who travelled by road.

Tamil Nadu's test positivity rate stands at 19 per cent. 42 percent of Sunday's cases were from Chennai and neighbouring districts.

Chennai reported 7,130 fresh cases while the neighbouring Chengalpattu reported 2,279 cases. Kancheepuram reported 1,089 while Tiruvallur had 1,768 new cases.

The State tested 1,53,790 samples and 1,45,952 people on the day. After 23,515 people were discharged, the State had 1,44,547 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased 47 didn't have comorbid conditions.

