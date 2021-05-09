STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to add 12 Siddha Covid Care Centres for mild patients: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

The minister also pointed out that more than 2000 Covid patients were benefitted from the Siddha treatment.

Published: 09th May 2021 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Medical & Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a 240-bed Siddha Covid Care Centre in Chennai’s Vyasarpadi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Medical & Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a 240-bed Siddha Covid Care Centre in Chennai’s Vyasarpadi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that there will be 12 more Siddha Covid Care Centres in Tamil Nadu for treating mild patients. 

Addressing reporters, after inaugurating a 240-bed Siddha Care Center at Ambedkar College in Vyasarpadi, Minister Subramanian said that this move was suggested by Chief Minister MK Stalin to reduce stress on the tertiary hospitals. 

“Not all patients require oxygen support and treatment. These centers will treat patients with mild symptoms and it will reduce patients going to tertiary hospitals,” he said. 

Subramanian said that the medicines given for treatment at the Siddha center are Kabasura Kudineer, Brahmananda Bhairavam Mathirai, Thalisadi Churnam, Karpuram Thailam among other things. “Sukku Kanji and other herbal food is given here and practices like Siddha Yoga, Tirumoolar Pranayama, and mental health support is also given,” the Minister said. 

He pointed out that more than 2000 Covid patients were benefitted from the Siddha treatment and presently, there are 1410 professionals involved in the Indian medicine practices. “We will use them to open up more centers,” he said. 

The Minister added that a 70-bed Siddha care center will soon be opened at the AM Jain College and the CM has held discussions with practitioners from Siddha, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani, and will decide on how to utilize them for Covid treatment. 

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash and Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan were present during the inauguration. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddha Covid Care Centres Tamil Nadu COVID treatment Ma Subramanian
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp