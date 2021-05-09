Tamil Nadu to add 12 Siddha Covid Care Centres for mild patients: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that there will be 12 more Siddha Covid Care Centres in Tamil Nadu for treating mild patients.

Addressing reporters, after inaugurating a 240-bed Siddha Care Center at Ambedkar College in Vyasarpadi, Minister Subramanian said that this move was suggested by Chief Minister MK Stalin to reduce stress on the tertiary hospitals.

“Not all patients require oxygen support and treatment. These centers will treat patients with mild symptoms and it will reduce patients going to tertiary hospitals,” he said.

Subramanian said that the medicines given for treatment at the Siddha center are Kabasura Kudineer, Brahmananda Bhairavam Mathirai, Thalisadi Churnam, Karpuram Thailam among other things. “Sukku Kanji and other herbal food is given here and practices like Siddha Yoga, Tirumoolar Pranayama, and mental health support is also given,” the Minister said.

He pointed out that more than 2000 Covid patients were benefitted from the Siddha treatment and presently, there are 1410 professionals involved in the Indian medicine practices. “We will use them to open up more centers,” he said.

The Minister added that a 70-bed Siddha care center will soon be opened at the AM Jain College and the CM has held discussions with practitioners from Siddha, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani, and will decide on how to utilize them for Covid treatment.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash and Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan were present during the inauguration.