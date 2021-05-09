STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu sets up Covid-19 war room

Tamil Nadu government has set up a Covid-19 war room, that will monitor the available number of beds, ambulance services, and oxygen supply.

Published: 09th May 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramaniannspected the war-room at the Directorate of Public Health headquarters, Chennai.

Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramaniannspected the war-room at the Directorate of Public Health headquarters, Chennai.

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu government has set up a Covid-19 war-room that will monitor the available beds, connecting ambulance services, and oxygen supply availability. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin on May 5 had informed the officials to set up a Covid-19 war room. 

Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian, who inspected the war-room at the Directorate of Public Health headquarters, said that the war-room will act as a nodal point and command center for managing bed availability for both government and private hospitals, especially for critically ill patients requiring oxygen. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Health Secretary Dr. J Radhakrishnan said that the war room will dynamically monitor the available beds and oxygen and help to connect with patients faster. 

“Anybody who contacts 104 or 108 gets no solution, the issue gets escalated to the war room as it monitors, both 104 and 108. It will cut down the waiting period for oxygen and ambulances,” he said. 

Radhakrishnan also said that the war room, which has about 30 staff headed by two IAS officers (Dr. Nandakumar and Dr. Uma), will also be monitoring the requirement of oxygen in the future and by how much it is expected to go up. 

Minister Subramanian said that on Saturday, the war room rose to a challenge of helping a private hospital with oxygen cylinders and saved lives of at least 20 people. 

“Balaji hospital contacted the war-room and informed that there’s no oxygen and there were about 20 patients. Through the war-room, we sent 10 cylinders immediately,” the Minister said. 

Similarly, another hospital in Ashok Nagar, Maya Clinic, received 15 cylinders from the war room. 

“Here, all the 108 ambulances to are monitored through GPS facility,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the Minister said that the State has paid for 15 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine and is waiting for their arrival. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 Covid War Room
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp