Covid second wave: TN records 28,978  cases, 232 deaths

Chief Minister MK Stalin had allotted ministers for every district to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 containment measures. 

Volunteers spreading awareness about COVID-19 measures at Koyambedu market, in Chennai in this file photo.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 232 Covid-19 deaths and 28,978 cases, according to the latest state health bulletin on Monday. Among those who died, 174 had comorbidities. 

The total cases are now at 14,09,237 while the toll stands at 15,880. 

The active cases currently stand at 1,52,389. People who have been discharged are at  12,40,968 with  20,904 more people being discharged.

Chennai reported 7149 fresh cases and 67 deaths, with active cases in the city at 35,153. 

Chengalpet reported 2181 new cases, Coimbatore 2781 cases, and Tiruvallur 1008 cases. 

Meanwhile, 1,46,233 people were tested for Covid-19 with total tests now at 2,37,03,499.

The numbers come on a day when Tamil Nadu went into a two-week lockdown.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had allotted ministers for every district to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 containment measures. 

Speaking at the first cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat, the CM had insisted that "the ministers should ensure full implementation of the lockdown. Oxygen is being supplied to both government and private hospitals under challenging circumstances. Ministers should see to it that the life-saver is used in a proper manner and not sold in black market at the hospitals."

He also told the ministers to do all they can to ensure that not even a single patient dies because of Covid-19.

