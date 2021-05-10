New COVID war room in Tamil Nadu's Vellore ensures more ICU beds

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Very sick patients would soon be admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in both government and private hospitals, under the COVID war room initiative that aims at effectively managing hospital beds for COVID patients. To avail themselves of these beds, patients especially those who are critically ill, should register through 104 health helpline.

Code Red Hospitals

If a Covid patient meets any of the severe criteria set by the doctors, the war room will refer him or her to a hospital identified as 'Code Red'. In every district, a government medical college hospital should set up ICU beds and private hospitals should reserve one ICU bed to treat patients in need of critical treatment, as per the instructions given by the Health and Family Welfare department.

And, these hospitals will be called 'Code Red Hospitals'. When contacted by The New Indian Express, Collector A Shanmuga Sundram said, "A plan is being worked out to put in place ICU beds."