STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Swami Omkarananda, Vedic scholar and an authority on Thirukkural, succumbs to COVID-19

Swami’s mortal remains were laid to rest in front of his Ashramam at Theni according to Sastras on Monday night itself due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

Published: 10th May 2021 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Swami Omkarananda

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vedic scholar Swami Omkarananda (64), the authority on Thirukkural and many other Tamil scriptures and founder of Sri Swami Chidbhavananda Ashramam, Theni, passed away on Monday at a private hospital at Madurai.  He was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection. Swami Omkarananda has also been the pontiff of Sri Bhuvaneswari Avadhuta Vidyapitham at Pudukottai. 

Swami’s mortal remains were laid to rest in front of his Ashramam at Theni according to Sastras on Monday night itself due to Covid-19 restrictions. According to the Ashramam sources, Swami Omkarananda, when he was alive, chose the place for his Samadhi and gave directions to his disciples on how he should be laid to rest. Special poojas and other rituals will be arranged in the coming 10 days, they said.  Due to Covid situation, the Ashramam has requested the followers of the Swami not to visit the Theni Ashramam but pray from their homes. 

Born as Manoharan alias Goshteswara Sharma to Vaidyanatha Ganapadi and Alamelu Ammal near Porur, Coimbatore in 1956, he was attracted to the works of Swami Vivekananda, Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads and other scriptures at a very young age. Born in a family steeped in tradition and culture, he adopted the Vedic lifestyle from an early age. An erudite scholar par excellence, he was well versed in both the Vedas. His eloquence and mastery, both in Tamil and Sanskrit, have earned accolades and words of praise, from learned Pandits across the country.

In 1979, he left home and remained in meditation for 21 days in a hillock near Karamadai near Coimbatore. During this period, he took a firm decision to become a monk. Swami had the Sanyasa Diksha (initiation into spiritual life) from Swami Chidbhavananda,  founder of the Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam, Thirupparaithurai who gave him the name Swami Omkarananda. 

Later, Swami Omkarananda studied Vedanta under Pujyasri Swami Paramarthananda, one of the foremost disciples of Swami Dayananda Saraswati. For over the past 30 years, he has been spreading the Vedantic teachings, in spiritual camps held across the globe.

Swami has established Vedanta Sasthra Prachara Trust, through which he trains his students and devotees, on the spiritual ways of life. He expounded the essence of some of the sacred texts in Tamil, such as Thevaram, Thiruvachakam, Thirumandiram, Thayumanavar’s hymns, Bharatiyar’s songs and Thirukkural, in particular.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swami Omkarananda Sri Swami Chidbhavananda Ashramam Thirukkural
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp