Covid vaccine stock at private hospitals in Coimbatore runs out

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Vaccination drive by private hospitals in the city reached a dead end as vaccine stock has run dry. Even government institutions have suspended vaccination sessions due to the shortage.Sources said none of the private hospitals in Coimbatore hosted vaccination drive since May 1.

IMA-Coimbatore branch president V Rajesh Babu said they were forced into turning away several beneficiaries. “We have no other option than directing the people to approach a government facility. Most of the private hospitals, which were earlier handling vaccination, suspended the process.”

An official in a private hospital said they were waiting for clarity from the government. “The reason behind the decision to stop supplying vaccines to private hospitals could be that government wanted to prioritise supply to its institutions,” he added.

A health department official said Coimbatore received a consignment of 12,000 Covishield doses on Saturday and that they have distributed it to government health care facilities. The official said, “We were told to stop supplying vaccines to private hospitals as the demand at government centres is overwhelming.”