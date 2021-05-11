STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid vaccine stock at private hospitals in Coimbatore runs out

An official in a private hospital said they were waiting for clarity from the government.

Published: 11th May 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Vaccination drive by private hospitals in the city reached a dead end as vaccine stock has run dry. Even government institutions have suspended vaccination sessions due to the shortage.Sources said none of the private hospitals in Coimbatore hosted vaccination drive since May 1.

IMA-Coimbatore branch president V Rajesh Babu said they were forced into turning away several beneficiaries. “We have no other option than directing the people to approach a government facility. Most of the private hospitals, which were earlier handling vaccination, suspended the process.”

An official in a private hospital said they were waiting for clarity from the government. “The reason behind the decision to stop supplying vaccines to private hospitals could be that government wanted to prioritise supply to its institutions,” he added. 

A health department official said Coimbatore received a consignment of 12,000 Covishield doses on Saturday and that they have distributed it to government health care facilities. The official said, “We were told to stop supplying vaccines to private hospitals as the demand at government centres is overwhelming.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private hospitals Coimbatore COVID 19 COVID patients second covid wave Covid vaccine
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp