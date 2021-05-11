'Don't buy my books or else...': Tamil Nadu's new Chief Secretary cautions officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu on Tuesday urged the School Education Department not to buy the books written by him and directed government officials not to present his books during official functions. He cautioned that if this request is violated, the amount spent to buy his books would be collected from the officials concerned and deposited in the government account.

In a statement here, the Chief Secretary said, "After my regular working hours and during holidays, I have written books based on my experience as well as the information I have known. Due to my present position as Chief Secretary of the state, I have directed the School Education Department (under which department public libraries come) not to buy my books under any pressure until I continue in the present position. I have made this request since it would create an impression that my books are being imposed due to my official position. The purpose of this request is to avoid misuse of my name or my official position in any manner."

Referring to the order issued by him in 2006 that in lieu of presenting bouquets during government events, books could be presented, Irai Anbu said, "I request government officials not to buy my books on government expenditure or their own expenditure and present them in lieu of bouquets thinking that it would please me. If this request is violated, the amount spent for buying my books will be collected from the officials concerned and deposited in the government account.”