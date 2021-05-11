STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Migrants workers depart as lockdown returns in TN

Labourers in many districts camp near railway stations in wait for trains to northern States; they plan to return to TN after lockdown

Published: 11th May 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Workers waiting at Tiruchy railway station to board Tuesday’s Howrah Express | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Jospeh/ KV Navya
Express News Service

TIRUCHY/CHENNAI: Many workers in Tiruchy and nearby districts were seen camping near the railway station since Sunday night to board Tuesday’s Howrah Express. Most of them from Bihar and West Bengal are, however, planning to return to Tamil Nadu after the lockdown is lifted.

“I work as a construction worker in Dindigul. Since the government has announced the lockdown, I decided to return to my hometown. So, I reached Tiruchy on Sunday night in a bus. Though our train is on Tuesday, the suspension of public transportation compelled us to reach early. Since the canteen and other hotels near the railway station are functioning even during the lockdown, we didn’t face much issues. Most of us are planning to return after the lockdown,” said Sachidananda Singh (45), a migrant worker from Bihar.

Despite the fear of getting infected during the journey, they said that they have no other option. “If we stay in Tamil Nadu during the lockdown, we would struggle to make both ends meet as most of us don’t have much savings. Therefore, my husband and I decided to go to our home State of West Bengal,” said Archana, who is travelling with her three-year-old child.

When asked about the exodus, Tiruchy Collector S Divyadharshini said, “The construction and the continuous process industries are allowed to operate. So there won’t be a lack of jobs for migrants and they need not take trains. Anyway, I will look into the issue.”

Exodus sadly all too familiar

Things are not very different in the industrial hub of Tiruppur as well. Even though export units are exempted from the lockdown, workers employed at these units have started to leave for their hometowns. A large number of labourers have been departing from the railway station even as employers have offered food and salary to them during the lockdown.

Abhishek, a 23-year-old garment unit worker from Bihar, recalled that he returned to his native after two months of desperate struggle during the first wave as his employer refused to pay his salary. “I came back to Tiruppur only a few months ago after an agency offered work at another company. But, we were shocked to hear the lockdown announcement. Although my new employer promised to offer food during the lockdown, we have decided to return.”

Speaking to Express, Tiruppur Exporters Association Treasurer, P Mohan, said a few work units may have closed although all export and allied units are exempted from the lockdown. “Migrants working in these units may have left for their States out for fear,” he added.

Meanwhile, two buses carrying migrant labourers to Bihar were detained in Kangeyam on Sunday evening for not having the required permit. Motor Vehicle Inspector G Sathyamoorthy said the workers had paid over Rs 1 lakh to hire each of the buses. “Investigation revealed that the bus owner had charged Rs 3,500 per person, promising to drop them in Bihar and other places,” he said. One of the buses belongs to a Krishnagiri resident, while another belongs to a person from Andhra Pradesh.

Crowds at Chennai Central

Up in the north, people did not expect much of a rush or chaos as the lockdown announcement had come two days in advance. However, huge crowds had thronged Chennai Central and Egmore railway stations early in the morning in fear as over 2,300 workers had come in to board trains to their natives. To tackle the situation, the city corporation had called for the same team of volunteers who worked on transporting migrant workers last year.

“We were a team of 10 independent volunteers and about four NGOs. First, we had to segregate workers on the basis of reserved and unreserved passengers. Some had tickets for a later day, some had one ticket for a group of eight to ten people and some fled the scene immediately after the co-ordination began,” said Hari Krishnan, volunteer co-ordinator. However, the gathering was nothing compared to the exodus last year.

“Since the circumstance was unforeseen, we called different NGOs and gathered food in small amounts and distributed. Arrangements have been made for tomorrow,” said one of the volunteers. However, unlike last year, RT-PCR tests or quarantine rules have not been imposed yet.

(With inputs from Tiruppur)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migrants workers lockdown Tamil Nadu COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp